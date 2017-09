WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has chosen Sharon Bowen to fill a commissioner opening on the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said on Thursday.

Bowen, a partner at the law firm of Latham and Watkins LLP, would fill a vacancy on the five-member CFTC, the regulator that polices the over-the-counter derivatives market as well as exchange-traded futures and options.

The position requires Senate approval.