CFTC could look at hedge funds in JPMorgan review

NEW YORK (Reuters) - As regulators investigate JPMorgan Chase & Co’s more than $2 billion trading loss, one former official said it was worth thinking about whether hedge funds trading with the bank in an illiquid derivatives market could fall under scrutiny.

A source close to the matter said on Friday the Commodity Futures Trading Commission had subpoenaed JPMorgan for information relating to the multibillion-dollar loss on a series of trades on indexes of credit-default swaps.

“It would be ironic, I suppose, if there was something untoward in the pricing of these instruments and JPMorgan actually was a victim,” said Mark Young, a former assistant general counsel for the CFTC.

The issuance of subpoenas is a routine step in the CFTC’s investigative process.

“Normally, what happens is the CFTC will request documents and take testimony through depositions,” said Young, who is now a partner at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in Washington.

“There may be a second or third request of documents and a second or third round of depositions.”

A CFTC spokesman declined to comment. A bank spokesman declined to comment.

The CFTC has not revealed details about the questions it hopes to answer in the investigation. In testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on May 22, CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler said the agency’s investigation of JPMorgan fell under its antifraud and ant manipulation authority.

JPMorgan lost more than $2 billion in a series of trades the bank has claimed were designed as a hedge. While part of the strategy involved bets on the individual bonds issued by European banks against which JPMorgan also sold insurance to other investors, another portion involved buying and selling large stakes in indexes tracking CDS prices.

Other former CFTC officials also offered ideas for where the regulator’s focus could lie.

“There was an argument about what the price of the derivatives were within the bank,” said Michael Greenberger, a former director of the CFTC’s division of trading and markets.

“Usually, having a large position alone is not sufficient to count as market manipulation,” said Daniel Waldman, a partner at Arnold & Porter and former CFTC general counsel. “But having a large position can have an impact on the market place.”

Pressure is mounting for bank regulators to tighten oversight of big banks any way they can; a letter sent on Friday to Thomas Curry, comptroller of the currency, from Sen. Sherrod Brown, asked for details on how OCC examiners missed JPMorgan’s trading activity in their regular monitoring of the bank.