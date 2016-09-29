CFTC fines, bans former Delta Air fuel executive over illegal trades

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday penalized a former Delta Air Lines fuel trading executive $5.25 million over futures and options trades the agency said were illegal.

The CFTC ordered Jon Ruggles, who was formerly a vice president of fuel management for Delta, to give up $3.5 million in trading profits and pay a $1.75 million fine. It also permanently barred him from trading, after exchange-operator CME Group Inc banned him in June.