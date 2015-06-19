FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to fast track $29 million to help Charleston shooting victims' families
June 19, 2015 / 7:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to fast track $29 million to help Charleston shooting victims' families

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Justice Department will fast track the sending of $29 million to South Carolina to help families of victims of the mass murder of nine churchgoers at a historic black church in Charleston, a Justice Department spokesman said on Friday.

An unspecified portion of the money, allocated under the government’s national Crime Victim Assistance Formula Grant program, can be used to provide services to the families of victims of the shootings at Emmanuel AME Church, spokesman Kevin Lewis said.

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler

