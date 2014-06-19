FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Swiss Cheese Pervert' pleads guilty to exposure, harassment
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 19, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

'Swiss Cheese Pervert' pleads guilty to exposure, harassment

Daniel Kelley

2 Min Read

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - A man dubbed the “Swiss Cheese Pervert” was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty on Thursday to charges he approached women on the street and asked them to watch him masturbate with the holey cheese.

Chris Pagano’s sexual fetish came to light after a Town Watch organization for the Philadelphia neighborhood of Mayfair posted a photo on Facebook in January, asking people to identify the man and warning about his behavior. In the photo, a man, sans pants, holds a slice of cheese while smiling into a camera.

About a week later, Pagano, 42, was arrested and identified as the man in the photo, authorities said.

On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent exposure and four counts of harassment in a plea deal and was ordered to stay away from the four victims who stepped forward, according to a statement by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

As part of the plea deal, stalking and open lewdness charges were withdrawn.

Pagano, who lives in Norristown, near Philadelphia, was sentenced to eight years’ probation supervised by a sex offenders unit, and ordered to undergo treatment, the DA’s office said.

The case prompted a social media firestorm. Women who said they had been approached by Pagano were interviewed on drive-time radio, some posted photos of him holding slices of cheese while driving his car and media unearthed his alleged Internet dating profile looking for women to indulge his fetish.

Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.