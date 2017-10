A large fire burns at the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana in this picture taken June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Picture courtesy of Ryan Meador/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - At least one person died and more than 30 were injured on Thursday in an explosion and fire at the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, state police said.

A body was recovered at the explosion scene and a search continued for more possible victims, Louisiana State Police Captain Doug Cain said.