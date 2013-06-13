FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, 73 injured in Louisiana plant explosion: governor
June 13, 2013 / 7:12 PM / 4 years ago

One dead, 73 injured in Louisiana plant explosion: governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The explosion and fire at the Williams Olefins chemical plant in Geismar, Louisiana, killed one person and injured 73 others, Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal said on Thursday.

Officials previously had reported one dead and 33 injured.

Government monitors had yet to detect dangerous levels of emissions from the explosion and a fire burning the petrochemical propylene, but measurements would continue, Jindal told a news conference near the scene.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Sandra Maler

