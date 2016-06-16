GEO Specialty Chemicals pleads guilty in price-fixing, bid-rigging case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc has pleaded guilty to conspiring to eliminate competition involving contracts to supply a water treatment chemical to municipalities and paper manufacturers, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The Ohio-based company will pay a $5 million fine for conspiring to fix prices, rig bids and allocate customers involving contracts for liquid aluminum sulfate, a chemical used by municipalities to treat drinking and waste water and by paper companies in their manufacturing process, the department said.