FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chesapeake Energy wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 10, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 4 years

Chesapeake Energy wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chesapeake Energy Corporation's 50 acre campus is seen in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on April 17, 2012. F REUTERS/Steve Sisney

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.N) has won the dismissal of a securities class action lawsuit over allegations the company misled investors about its financial condition.

The lawsuit claimed that Chesapeake failed to disclose financial obligations by the company and its former Chief Executive Aubrey McClendon.

But in an order issued on Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange in Oklahoma City wrote that the allegations failed to present facts showing the company or other company officers named in the complaint likely intended to mislead investors.

Reporting by Andrew Longstreth. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.