Flights resume at 'reduced rate' at Chicago airports: FAA

(Reuters) - Flights into and out of Chicago-area airports have begun to resume at a reduced rate following a fire at an air traffic control center near the city on Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“Flights have begun arriving and departing to and from the Chicago area at a reduced rate,” FAA said in a statement.

More than 1,200 flights had been canceled on Friday at Chicago’s O‘Hare International Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, and at the city’s second major airport, Midway International Airport.