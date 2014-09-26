FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flights at Chicago's main airports grounded due to fire: FAA
#U.S.
September 26, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Flights at Chicago's main airports grounded due to fire: FAA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - All flights into and out of Chicago’s O‘Hare and Midway international airports were grounded early on Friday due to a fire at an air traffic control facility, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Employees at the facility in Aurora, Illinois, were evacuated and a fire department was on the scene, the FAA said.

More than 300 flights into and out of the two airports had been canceled by 7:30 a.m. CT (1230 GMT) on Friday, according to the tracking website FlightAware.com.

Crews responding to the fire found a man with self-inflicted wounds in the basement of the facility, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The man was taken to a hospital, the newspaper said, citing an Aurora Police Department spokesman.

Police could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins and Karen Brooks; Editing by Scott Malone and Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
