Flights halted at Chicago airports due to smoke at radar center
May 13, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Flights halted at Chicago airports due to smoke at radar center

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Flights into and out of Chicago’s two major airports were halted near midday Tuesday after workers were forced to clear a Federal Aviation Administration flight approach control center in Elgin, Illinois, due to smoke in the building, an FAA spokesman said.

Operations were transferred immediately to the Chicago en route control center in Aurora, Illinois, and flights have been halted into and out of Chicago O‘Hare International Airport and Midway International Airport, FAA spokesman Tony Molinaro said in a statement.

The evacuation of the Chicago Terminal Radar Approach Control facility, or TRACON, happened at about 11:30 a.m. Central Time (1630 GMT), he said.

No other information was available.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Marguerita Choy

