Army parachutist dies after collision at Chicago air show

Army Golden Knights parachutist Corey Hood poses in an undated photo released by the U.S. Army Parachute Team in Fort Bragg, North Carolina August 17, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Army Parachute Team/Handout via Reuters

(Reuters) - A U.S. Army parachutist died on Sunday, a day after he was involved in a mid-air collision with another parachutist during a Chicago air show, local media reported.

Army Golden Knights parachutist Corey Hood had collided with an unidentified Navy parachutist during the Chicago Air & Water Show, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Hood, who was from Cincinnati, served five tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan. He had logged more than 575 jumps, according to the Army.

“Sergeant Hood is an American hero, having dedicated nearly half his life in service to our nation,” said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel in a statement.

Hood and a member of the Navy Leap Frogs parachute team collided during a jump involving 13 parachutists, the newspaper reported.

The Navy parachutist suffered a broken leg and landed on a nearby Lake Michigan beach. Hood crashed onto a sidewalk after he reportedly hit the top of a building, the paper said.