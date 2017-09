A fan takes pictures of Wrigley Field prior to the Chicago Cubs' MLB National League baseball game home opener against the Milwaukee Brewers in Chicago, Illinois, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Chicago landmarks commission voted Thursday to approve many of the major elements of a proposed $300 million renovation of historic Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs.

But the commission delayed until next month a decision on one of the most controversial portions of the plan - a 6,000-square foot video screen over left field in the 99-year-old ballpark.