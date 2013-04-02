FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Missing elderly Chicago woman's body found in trash chute
#U.S.
April 2, 2013

Missing elderly Chicago woman's body found in trash chute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Chicago police are investigating the death of an 80-year-old woman whose body was found at the base of a trash chute at her high rise apartment building in the city’s wealthy Gold Coast neighborhood, a department spokesman said on Tuesday.

Florence Banta, who lived on the 17th floor of the building, was found on Monday morning by a building maintenance engineer, officer John Mirabelli said. She had been reported missing on Saturday by her daughter, he said.

Investigators were waiting for the results of an autopsy on Banta, which was scheduled for Tuesday at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, he said.

A teen fell down a trash chute at the building a year ago in what was determined to be an accidental death, Mirabelli said.

Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston, Bernard Orr

