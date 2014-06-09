FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three found shot dead on Chicago's South Side, two wounded: police
June 9, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 3 years ago

Three found shot dead on Chicago's South Side, two wounded: police

Mary Wisniewski

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Two women and one man were found shot to death and two other men were wounded on Chicago’s South Side on Monday in what appears to be a domestic incident, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and found two injured men outside a residence. Police then heard shots fired inside the house, Chicago police said.

On entering, police found three people dead. The man’s fatal gunshot wound appeared to be self-inflicted, police said.

Both wounded men, who did not have life-threatening injuries, were taken to hospitals, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford. One had been shot while the other was a battery victim, Langford said.

The names of the dead were not immediately released. Autopsies were pending.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Jim Loney

