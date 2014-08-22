FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago police investigating killing of nine-year-old boy
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 22, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago police investigating killing of nine-year-old boy

Mary Wisniewski

2 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago police are investigating the killing of a 9-year-old boy, and a local Catholic church is offering $5,000 for information leading to his killer’s arrest, police and church officials said on Thursday.

Police found the boy, identified by local media and a church pastor as Antonio Smith, shot multiple times in a South Side backyard on Wednesday afternoon.

Smith died soon after at a children’s hospital. An autopsy is pending.

The pastor, the Reverend Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina‘s, said that besides offering the reward, the South Side parish plans a vigil at the shooting location Thursday evening.

“You don’t execute a 9-year-old boy,” said Pfleger, an activist on crime issues. He said the fact that the boy was shot more than once makes it look like it was not accidental.

Chicago has seen a rash of summer gun violence, although the city’s murder rate has been relatively unchanged in recent years and is down sharply from the 1990s.

In July, an 11-year-old Chicago girl, Shamiya Adams, was killed by a stray bullet at a sleepover. Tevin Lee, 18, was charged with her murder.

Pfleger said he fears that people are becoming immune to the killings, and that the latest child murder should stir as much outrage as the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen, Michael Brown, by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

Family members told WGN-TV that Smith may have been waiting for a bus or walking in the neighborhood when someone opened fire.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.