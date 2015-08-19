Chicago-area man who won $25 million wrongful conviction case arrested in shooting

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A man who received a $25 million wrongful conviction settlement in 2012 from the city of Chicago in a gang-related murder case has been accused of shooting a man in the legs in another alleged gang-related incident and was due in court on Wednesday.

Police arrested Thaddeus Jimenez, 36, in connection with a shooting on Monday in north Chicago. He is accused of shooting a 33-year-old man in both legs and was charged on Tuesday with felony counts of aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license and reckless driving.

The state’s attorney’s office said he was due in bond court on Wednesday afternoon.

Jimenez was convicted in 1993 of the murder of a 19-year-old rival gang member when he was 13 years old. After 16 years in prison he was exonerated when a key witness against him recanted and the Cook County state’s attorney charged someone else with the murder.

Three years after his 2009 release from prison Jimenez received a $25 million settlement from the city for the wrongful conviction, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Sun-Times, which profiled Jimenez earlier this year, reported that he has had two felony drug convictions since being released and is awaiting trial on a charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

Jimenez and the victim in Monday’s shooting are both documented gang members, police said.

With the money from his civil settlement Jimenez has purchased homes in Chicago and the suburbs and more than a dozen vehicles including two Lamborghinis and other expensive cars, the Sun-Times reported in the profile.

Police said he tried to flee the scene of Monday’s shooting in a Mercedes and after being taken into custody he yelled slogans related to the Simon City Royals street gang that he belongs to, the Sun-Times said, citing a police report.

The Chicago Police Department declined to confirm details of the arrest.

An attorney who has represented Jimenez in the past did not immediately respond to a request for comment.