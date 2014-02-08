Former Chicago Mayor Daley leaves hospital

The former mayor of Chicago Richard M. Daley speaks during the APEC CEO summit in Honolulu, Hawaii November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

(Reuters) - Richard M. Daley, mayor of Chicago from 1989 to 2011, was discharged from a Chicago hospital on Saturday after being admitted into the intensive care unit a week ago, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Daley was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Memorial Hospital last Friday after becoming ill following the return from a business trip to Arizona.

He walked out of the hospital around noon, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Daley spokeswoman Jackie Heard had earlier said he was due to walk out of the hospital. Details about the nature of his illness were not immediately available.