Two die after falling into river in Chicago after dropping phone

CHICAGO (Reuters) - An effort to retrieve a dropped cell phone ended in tragedy on Monday when a 26-year-old man died after falling into the icy Chicago River near downtown Chicago, and a 21-year-old woman who was with him was presumed dead after also going into the river, police said.

Another man who was with the two young adults was pulled from the river by rescue workers and was hospitalized, Chicago Police Officer Mike Sullivan said.

The 26-year-old man dropped his phone along the riverwalk north of Chicago’s Loop and fell into the water when he went after it around midnight Monday, Sullivan said.

It was not clear if the phone had fallen into the river or landed near it, Sullivan said. The 21-year-old woman and the second man, aged 23, went into the river after him. None of the three have been identified by authorities.

Both men were pulled from the water by rescue workers, and the 26-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to Sullivan. The second man is in “stable but guarded condition” at Presence St. Joseph Hospital, he said.

Rescue workers were still searching late Monday morning for the woman, who is presumed dead.

“It’s a recovery, not a rescue,” Sullivan said.