FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: What America’s largest cities charge for residential garbage pick-up
Sections
Featured
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
September 22, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 2 years ago

Factbox: What America’s largest cities charge for residential garbage pick-up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Facing a big budget gap, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is set to announce a first-ever charge for garbage collection in the city, narrowing the ranks of cities across the country that impose no fees for waste removal. Here is a look at what a number of major American cities charge their residents for the service.

Baltimore

$0 for garbage pick-up; city charges $12 for 25-gallon recycling bin and $5 for 18-gallon recycling bin, plus $3 for lid

Boston

$0, residents provide their own garbage bins, city provides recycling containers

Chicago

Currently $0 for residential buildings with four units or less, bins provided at no cost

Dallas

$21.31 per month; $10.56 per month for extra garbage receptacle

Washington, D.C.

$0 for one-to-three-unit dwellings, one-time charge of $62.50 for 96-gallon garbage bin and $55 for a recycling cart

Houston

Waste pick-up and one 96-gallon refuse bin provided at no cost; $18.05 per month for each additional bin

Los Angeles

$36.32 per month for one and two-unit homes; $24.33 per month for three-unit and larger homes

New York City

$0, residents provide their own garbage bins

Philadelphia

$0 for single-family homes, $300 per year for multi-unit buildings

Phoenix

Prices range between $24.80 and $26.80 per month for single-family homes and homes in multi-unit buildings

San Antonio

$17.69 per month for single-family homes; $35.38 per month for duplexes

San Diego

$0 for homeowners, but garbage bins cost $70

San Francisco

$35.18 per month

San Jose

$32.07 per month for single-family homes; variable rates as high as $502 per month for multi-unit dwellings

Seattle

Variable rates starting at $20.60 per month

Sources: Citizens Budget Commission, New York City;  city data

Reporting by Dave McKinney; Editing by Martin Howell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.