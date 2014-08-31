Four members of suburban Chicago family found shot to death

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Four members of a suburban Chicago family were found shot dead in their home, with one death ruled a suicide and the rest homicides, police and coroner officials said on Sunday.

Local media said the victims were an elderly couple and their two severely disabled adult children. Police said they were investigating the incident in Elmhurst, about 18 miles west of Chicago, but there was no threat or danger to others.

The four bodies were discovered Saturday evening after Elmhurst police went to the home for a “well being check,” police said.

Frank Stack, 82, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, while Joan Stack, 82, Mary Stack, 57, and Francis Stack, 49, had all been murdered, according to preliminary results from the DuPage County Coroner’s office. All had been shot in the head.

The coroner’s office could not say whether Frank Stack had shot the others - referring those questions to police, who had no further comment. Police had given the youngest victim’s age as 48.

The Chicago Tribune, citing DuPage County court records, said the adult children of the elderly couple suffered from severe mental disabilities and were in residential care programs but came home nearly every weekend.