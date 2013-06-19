Body pulled from Lake Michigan is Chicago university student

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Authorities have identified a body pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday morning as a University of Chicago student who disappeared a week ago, possibly to watch a thunderstorm.

Austin Hudson-Lapore, 20, apparently left his apartment last Wednesday night, according to family spokesman Andrew Holmes.

A representative for the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said that the body pulled from the lake was Hudson-Lapore. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday morning.

His family told reporters last week the third-year student was fascinated by weather and may have gone to the lake front to observe a strong storm that passed through the area that night.

Holmes said Austin Hudson-Lapore’s father, Gregg LaPore, is “totally in shock.”

“He’s been out there every day at 6 o’clock in the morning to look for his son,” said Holmes.

Holmes said his body was found by a fisherman early on Wednesday morning. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

Karen Warren Coleman, vice president of Campus Life and Human Services at the university, called Hudson-Lapore a “bright, promising student who was active on campus” and who had a “great love for the outdoors.”

Interest in bad weather has led to other deaths in the United States this spring, including three storm chasers who were killed by a tornado that ripped through central Oklahoma on May 31.

“He was totally unafraid of things like weather and rain,” Gregg LaPore said of his son, in an interview with the local CBS television affiliate earlier this week.