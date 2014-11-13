FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago college student missing since Friday
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 13, 2014 / 8:20 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago college student missing since Friday

Mary Wisniewski

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A college student last seen entering the Chicago Board of Trade building in the city’s downtown business district has been missing for nearly a week, police and school officials said on Thursday.

Chan Williams, 20, last seen on Friday evening entering the Chicago Board of Trade building, was reported missing by his father, according to Loyola University Chicago.

Williams is described as African-American, 6-feet tall, 210 pounds and wearing a black fleece jacket, dark gray athletic pants or shorts and gray Puma-brand athletic shoes, Chicago police said.

Williams is a freshman seeking a bachelor of arts degree, said a university spokeswoman.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.