Chicago college student missing since Friday

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A college student last seen entering the Chicago Board of Trade building in the city’s downtown business district has been missing for nearly a week, police and school officials said on Thursday.

Chan Williams, 20, last seen on Friday evening entering the Chicago Board of Trade building, was reported missing by his father, according to Loyola University Chicago.

Williams is described as African-American, 6-feet tall, 210 pounds and wearing a black fleece jacket, dark gray athletic pants or shorts and gray Puma-brand athletic shoes, Chicago police said.

Williams is a freshman seeking a bachelor of arts degree, said a university spokeswoman.