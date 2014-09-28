FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man in custody following deaths of woman, girl: Chicago police
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 28, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

Man in custody following deaths of woman, girl: Chicago police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man who claimed he had harmed his family is in custody on Sunday after police found the bodies of a woman and a female child in a home on Chicago’s northwest side, police said.

Chicago police conducted a well-being check at the home after they were told by north suburban Waukegan police that a suicidal man said he had harmed his family in Chicago, said Chicago Police Officer Ana Pacheco.

Waukegan is about 40 miles north of Chicago.

Chicago police found the woman and child dead in the home Sunday morning, Pacheco said.

Pacheco said Chicago police are conducting a “domestic-related murder investigation,” but could not provide the identities of the victims or the suspect, or give further details.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.