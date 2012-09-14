FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago school board president says 'framework' deal to end strike
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 14, 2012 / 7:39 PM / 5 years ago

Chicago school board president says 'framework' deal to end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago school board President David Vitale said on Friday that school negotiators had reached a “framework” agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union on a new contract that will end a strike in the America’s third-largest school district.

The strike by 29,000 public school teachers and staff has affected more than 350,000 kindergarten, elementary and high school students. It has also caused a damaging confrontation between former Democratic Congressman and top White House aide Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the labor movement.

Reporting By Greg McCune and Karen Pierog.; Writing by Peter Bohan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.