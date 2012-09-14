Chicago school board president says 'framework' deal to end strike

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago school board President David Vitale said on Friday that school negotiators had reached a “framework” agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union on a new contract that will end a strike in the America’s third-largest school district.

The strike by 29,000 public school teachers and staff has affected more than 350,000 kindergarten, elementary and high school students. It has also caused a damaging confrontation between former Democratic Congressman and top White House aide Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the labor movement.