FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago school board approves deal that ended teacher strike
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 25, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Chicago school board approves deal that ended teacher strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Students make their return to Whitney Young High School in Chicago, September 19, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Chicago Board of Education approved a new contract on Wednesday with public school teachers, closing the book on a bitter dispute over school reforms that triggered the first strike by unionized educators in the city in 25 years.

The three-year deal, which union members overwhelming ratified earlier this month, will give teachers an average pay raise of 17.6 percent over four years if the contract is extended an extra year.

“This contract is the result of two sides coming together to put our students first,” David Vitale, the board’s president, said in a statement.

Some 350,000 students in Chicago missed seven days of school as a result of the September walkout, which sparked a national debate over education reform.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher; Editing by Greg McCune and Philip Barbara

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.