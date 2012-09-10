FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chicago Teachers Union says strike to go ahead on Monday
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 10, 2012 / 3:12 AM / in 5 years

Chicago Teachers Union says strike to go ahead on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis said a strike of nearly 30,000 teachers would begin on Monday after the union failed to reach an agreement for a new contract with Mayor Rahm Emanuel and the nation’s third-largest school district.

“We have failed to reach an agreement that will prevent a labor strike,” Lewis told a news conference. “In the morning, no CTU members will be inside our schools.”

The strike will mean that some 350,000 children from kindergarten through high school may have to go to alternative centers for supervision such as churches and community centers.

The strike is the biggest public or private labor action in the United States in a year and the first teachers’ strike in Chicago since 1987.

Reporting by James B. Kelleher and Adam Kirby; Writing by Greg McCune

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.