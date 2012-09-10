Chicago teachers talks end without agreement: School Board chief

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2012 / 2:53 AM / in 5 years

James B. Kelleher

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Chicago School Board President David Vitale said on Sunday that talks with the teacher’s union had ended for the day without an agreement and it was up to the union to decide whether there would be a strike.

A strike by the nearly 30,000 public school teachers and support staff in the nation’s third-largest school district would be the first in Chicago in 25 years and one of the largest labor actions nationwide in recent years.

Vitale said the city of Chicago had made its “best offer” to the union.

“We assume we’re basically done for today. At this juncture, it’s clearly their decision (whether to strike),” Vitale said. “We’ve done everything we can.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, a former top White House aide to President Barack Obama, had demanded major education reforms to improve the city’s underperforming schools.

Reporting By James B. Kelleher, Writing by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Greg McCune and Cynthia Johnston

