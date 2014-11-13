FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two people injured in shooting at Chicago-area shopping mall
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 13, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Two people injured in shooting at Chicago-area shopping mall

Mary Wisniewski

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A man and a woman were shot and wounded on Thursday afternoon in a shooting at a popular shopping mall just outside the Chicago city limits, police said.

The shooter at the Harlem Irving Plaza mall in Norridge, just northwest of the city, is in custody after what appears to have been a domestic incident, Norridge Police said. No information was immediately available about the suspect.

The local CBS affiliate reported that the incident took place in the mall’s parking garage.

The victims were in fair condition at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, said spokeswoman Sonja Vojcic.

Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.