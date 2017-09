Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel listens as U.S. President Barack Obama talks about the economy, in Cahn Auditorium at the Kellogg School of Management in Northwestern University in Evanston October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Larry Downing

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The Chicago City Council on Tuesday voted to raise the minimum wage in the nation’s third-largest city to $13 an hour by 2019, approving a proposal by Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

The move to boost the minimum wage from the current $8.25 an hour follows similar actions by other cities, including Seattle and San Francisco.