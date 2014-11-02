Daredevil Nik Wallenda to walk blindfolded between Chicago skyscrapers

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Daredevil Nik Wallenda plans a high-wire walk between Chicago skyscrapers on Sunday evening without net or harness - and will make part of the trek blindfolded.

“I‘m always pushing myself both physically and emotionally,” Wallenda, 35, said in a statement. “I hope to inspire people around the world and show that the impossible is not so impossible if you set your mind to it.”

For the first part of the event, Wallenda will walk more than two city blocks uphill, rising at a 15-degree angle, from the west tower of the Marina City towers to the Leo Burnett Building at more than 50 stories above the Chicago River.

This will be the highest skyscraper walk in the history of the “Flying Wallenda” family of acrobats, and the first time Wallenda will attempt a walk at such a steep angle.

Wallenda will be blindfolded for the second part of the walk, from Marina City’s west tower to the east tower.

Wallenda has walked over the Grand Canyon and the brink of Niagara Falls.

His great-grandfather, Karl Wallenda, fell to his death at age 73 from a high wire in Puerto Rico in 1978.

The Discovery Channel is due to televise the event, starting at 7 p.m. EST on Sunday.