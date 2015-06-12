FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yoko Ono art installation planned for Chicago park
June 12, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 2 years ago

Yoko Ono art installation planned for Chicago park

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Artist Yoko Ono she stands in the exhibit "Half-A-Room" at the Museum of Modern Art exhibition dedicated exclusively to her work, titled “Yoko Ono: One Woman Show, 1960–1971”, in New York May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Yoko Ono will erect Sky Landing, her first permanent public art installation in the Americas, in a park in Chicago next year, the city announced on Friday.

Neither Ono nor Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel described the public art work that will be installed at Jackson Park in south Chicago on the shores of Lake Michigan. It will be ready for viewing in June 2016.

Ono, a multimedia artist and the widow of John Lennon, had the idea for the piece after she visited the area during a cherry blossom tree installation in 2013, the city said in a statement.

“The installation will become a place of congregation and contemplation,” the statement said. The installation is a gift from Japan, the city said.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Eric Beech

