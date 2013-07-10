FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Biden calls for U.S.-China trust, urges Chinese economic reforms
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 10, 2013 / 1:47 PM / 4 years ago

Biden calls for U.S.-China trust, urges Chinese economic reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) speaks next to Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang during the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) Joint Opening Session at the State Department in Washington July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States and China must build greater trust and he argued that Chinese economic reforms such as freeing its exchange rate and moving to a consumption-led economy were in both nations’ interest.

Biden also said that the United States was determined to intensify its cooperation with China to rein in North Korea’s nuclear programs, as he spoke at the formal opening session of this week’s annual U.S.-Chinese Strategic and Economic Dialogue.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.