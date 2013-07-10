Biden calls for U.S.-China trust, urges Chinese economic reforms

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (R) speaks next to Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang during the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) Joint Opening Session at the State Department in Washington July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the United States and China must build greater trust and he argued that Chinese economic reforms such as freeing its exchange rate and moving to a consumption-led economy were in both nations’ interest.

Biden also said that the United States was determined to intensify its cooperation with China to rein in North Korea’s nuclear programs, as he spoke at the formal opening session of this week’s annual U.S.-Chinese Strategic and Economic Dialogue.