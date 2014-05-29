FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Arizona to set up new child-welfare agency after abuse scandal
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
May 29, 2014 / 9:33 PM / 3 years ago

Arizona to set up new child-welfare agency after abuse scandal

David Schwartz

2 Min Read

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Arizona lawmakers created a new child-welfare agency in a special session on Thursday, providing an extra $60 million to improve a scandal-ridden system that last year was found to have ignored nearly 6,600 reports of abuse and neglect.

    Legislators from the state Senate and House of Representatives approved two bills to transform the beleaguered existing agency into a cabinet-level organization, bolstered by additional caseworkers and investigators, to focus on child safety.

    “This legislation lays the foundation for a new agency dedicated to keeping children safe,” said Representative Kate Brophy McGee, a Republican who worked on the bills. “But it is only the foundation ... This will not be fixed overnight.”

    Speaking on the House floor, McGee spoke directly to the state’s children. “We are finally here for you,” she said.

    The measures now go to Republican Governor Jan Brewer, who called lawmakers into session last week to focus on rebuilding the state’s child welfare system after officials discovered last November that thousands of hotline calls reporting abuse and neglect were never investigated.

Brewer, who sat alongside the speaker of the House as legislators debated and approved the final bill, will sign it into law in a ceremony later on Thursday.

    Prior to Thursday’s action, officials launched two separate investigations that resulted in policy changes and the appointment of a new director to oversee the agency.

    Last month, the investigations led to the firing of five top managers and a supervisor. The managers complained they were being made scapegoats for the child welfare crisis.

     The final legislation mirrors a proposal from the governor last week that includes ways to reduce a backlog of about 15,000 cases and calls for improved transparency and accountability.

Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.