FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child porn
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 17, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian man sentenced to 30 years in prison for child porn

David Jones

2 Min Read

NEWARK N.J. (Reuters) - A Ukrainian man who pleaded guilty to starting and operating a hard-core child pornography website for three years was sentenced to 30 years in U.S. prison on Tuesday by a federal judge in New Jersey.

In January, Maksym Shynkarenko, 35, of Kharkov, Ukraine, had admitted to one count of conducting a child exploitation enterprise for running the site between 2005 and 2008.

He was detained in Thailand in 2009 as part of an investigation that also led to the convictions of more than 600 American subscribers in 47 states, prosecutors said.

Shynkarenko was held in Thailand for 3-1/2 years before making his initial court appearance in Newark, New Jersey, in June 2012. He faced a 32-count indictment for conspiracy, advertising and transportation of child pornography that called for up to life in prison, prosecutors said.

”Shynkarenko worked the supply side of a market that sells images of the most depraved, predatory abuse of children,” U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman said in a statement.

Shynkarenko, working with other conspirators including one from Siberia, operated the site from the Ukraine, advertising the images under the name “Illegal.CP” and “Pedo Heaven.” Officials discovered the site in 2005, based in part on emails recovered from a person in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Shynkarenko, shackled and wearing a green top and olive-colored pants from the Hudson County Correctional Center, expressed remorse for his actions when the judge asked him if he wanted to address the court.

“I am grateful for the chance to change my life,” he told U.S. District Judge William Walls, speaking in heavily accented English.

Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.