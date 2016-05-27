FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 27, 2016 / 6:59 AM / in a year

China's Baosteel Group says U.S. breaking WTO rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Baosteel Group on Friday accused the United States of breaking WTO rules and vowed to appeal against a U.S. investigation of the company, in a statement on its website.

The company, the parent of Baoshan Iron & Steel (600019.SS), urged the Chinese government to take all necessary measures to ensure fair treatment for the sector.

U.S. regulators on Thursday launched an investigation into complaints by United States Steel Corp (X.N) that Chinese steelmakers, including Baosteel, stole its secrets and fixed prices, in the latest trade spat between the two countries.

Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

