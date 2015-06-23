FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden says U.S., China should commit to resolving differences
June 23, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

Biden says U.S., China should commit to resolving differences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and China may not resolve all of their differences during this week’s cabinet-level meetings in Washington but should commit to working on them, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.

“We are not going to solve all of these problems in this meeting ... but we have to be committed to working towards solutions,” Biden told the opening of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue.

Washington has expressed concern about China’s pursuit of territorial claims in the South China Sea and cybersecurity after massive attacks on U.S. government computers that U.S. officials have blamed on Chinese hackers.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Bill Trott

