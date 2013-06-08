FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Xi agree to work together on cybersecurity
June 8, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Obama, Xi agree to work together on cybersecurity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RANCHO MIRAGE, California (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Barack Obama agreed on Friday on the need to work together to resolve disputes on cybersecurity, a topic that has become a major irritant in relations between Washington and Beijing.

Obama, speaking after the first in a series of meetings with Xi in sun-baked southern California, said he and Xi had recognized it was necessary to establish a set of common rules on the thorny issue.

The two-day summit near Palm Springs is being billed as an informal opportunity for the two leaders to get to know one another and set a fresh tone for future dialogue between the world’s two biggest economic powers.

Reporting by John Ruwitch, Matt Spetalnick and Steve Holland

