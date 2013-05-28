FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to discuss cybersecurity with China's Xi: White House
#Technology News
May 28, 2013 / 3:32 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to discuss cybersecurity with China's Xi: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama makes remarks during Memorial Day observances at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

ON BOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will discuss cybersecurity with Chinese President Xi Jinping when the two leaders meet in California next week, White House spokesman Jay Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney declined to comment on a Washington Post report that Chinese hackers had gained access to designs of more than two dozen major U.S. weapons systems.

He said cyber issues were a key concern for the United States and raised at every level of meetings between U.S. and Chinese counterparts.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Jeff Mason; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
