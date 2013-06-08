Obama urges Xi to acknowledge, investigate cybersecurity problems

RANCHO MIRAGE, California (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama called on his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to acknowledge the threat posed by “cyber-enabled espionage” against the United States and investigate the problem, Obama’s national security adviser said on Saturday.

Thomas Donilon told reporters that Obama raised specific types of hacking that the United States was concerned about, adding that China now understood the depth of U.S. worries about the problem.