No cyber sanctions before China's Xi visit: White House
September 22, 2015 / 10:46 PM / 2 years ago

No cyber sanctions before China's Xi visit: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it does not expect to level economic sanctions against China for cyber espionage ahead of a state visit this week by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But the issue of cyber spying will be a key part of discussions between President Barack Obama and Xi, White House officials told reporters on a conference call.

“I don’t want to suggest a particular formal agreement,” said Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser to Obama.

“What I do want to emphasize is that the area where we would like to reach a greater understanding with the Chinese is on the protection of intellectual property and the ability of businesses to operate without concern of cyber theft,” Rhodes said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
