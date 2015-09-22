No cyber sanctions before China's Xi visit: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it does not expect to level economic sanctions against China for cyber espionage ahead of a state visit this week by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

But the issue of cyber spying will be a key part of discussions between President Barack Obama and Xi, White House officials told reporters on a conference call.

“I don’t want to suggest a particular formal agreement,” said Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser to Obama.

“What I do want to emphasize is that the area where we would like to reach a greater understanding with the Chinese is on the protection of intellectual property and the ability of businesses to operate without concern of cyber theft,” Rhodes said.