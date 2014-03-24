China's Xi raised issue of U.S. cyber spying with Obama: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping raised reports about U.S. cyber spying in his conversations with President Barack Obama on Monday, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters.
“What President Obama made clear to him is that ... the United States does not engage in espionage to gain a commercial advantage. We don’t share information with our companies,” Rhodes said.
He said Obama urged cooperation on the issue.
Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason