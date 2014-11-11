FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says cyber charges against China show it will not stand idle
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 11, 2014 / 4:04 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. says cyber charges against China show it will not stand idle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States’ pursuit of charges against China related to cyber spying shows Washington will not stand idle on the issue, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday in Beijing, as President Barack Obama joined a meeting of Asia-Pacific leaders.

It is better for the two nations to have a dialogue on the issue of cyber spying, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications Ben Rhodes told reporters on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Cybersecurity has been a significant irritant in U.S.-China ties. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation last month said hackers it believed to be backed by the Chinese government recently launched more attacks on U.S. companies, a charge China rejected as unfounded.

In May, the United States charged five Chinese military officers with hacking the systems of American firms, prompting China to shut down a bilateral working group on cybersecurity.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Jason Subler; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.