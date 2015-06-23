Obama administration to press China on cyber theft: Lew

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration is deeply concerned about cyber theft of commercial secrets sponsored by foreign governments and plans to take the matter up with Chinese officials at high-level talks this week, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Tuesday.

“We remain deeply concerned about government-sponsored cyber theft from companies and commercial sectors,” Lew said in prepared remarks at the opening of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue.

“The United States and China have a shared interest in ensuring that the Internet continues to drive growth and prosperity worldwide. We look forward to discussing these matters further,” Lew said.