U.S. Treasury's Lew says strong dollar is good for America
March 31, 2015 / 9:19 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew says strong dollar is good for America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew on Tuesday said a strong dollar remains good for America, especially when it appreciates because of a strong domestic economy.

“A strong dollar is good for the United States, especially when it’s reflecting a strong U.S. economy relative to other economies.” Lew told an audience following a speech on America’s relationship with China. “It’s a very different story if it’s the result of unfair intervention.”

Reporting by Rory Carrol in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; editing by Diane Craft

