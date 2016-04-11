FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Espionage charges filed against U.S. Naval officer: White House
April 11, 2016 / 6:43 PM / a year ago

Espionage charges filed against U.S. Naval officer: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Navy officer is in custody at a military prison under charges of espionage, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Monday.

The officer is being held at the Navy Consolidated Brig in Chesapeake, Virginia, Earnest said.

He declined to comment on the “substance of the allegations” and referred reporters’ questions about allegations of the officer passing sensitive U.S. intelligence and state secrets to other countries to the Department of the Navy.

A U.S. official told Reuters on Sunday that a U.S. Navy officer with access to sensitive U.S. intelligence faces espionage charges over accusations he passed state secrets, possibly to China and Taiwan.

Reporting by Clarece Polke; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

