FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China willing to reform export credit system: U.S. official
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 3, 2012 / 8:57 AM / in 5 years

China willing to reform export credit system: U.S. official

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is willing to reform its export-credit financing, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, a move that can help level the playing field between Chinese exporters and companies in other countries.

“We have seen a very important shift in position on the part of Chinese authorities,” the official said on the sidelines of the annual U.S.-China economic and diplomatic meetings in Beijing.

“They are now talking about sitting down and negotiating a new international agreement on disciplines on export credits,” the official said.

The United States, the 27 nations of the European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland already have rules on the use of government export credits under the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a rich nations club.

China is not party to that pact and U.S. companies have complained that its cheap government-backed financing often makes it difficult to conclude sales.

The U.S. official said that an agreement with China would help level the playing field between China and other countries whose exporters are competing on the “quality and their products rather than how much subsidies a government provides.”

Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Ramya Venugopal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.