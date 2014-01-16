FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beijing-bound flight returns to Newark airport after turbulence
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 16, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Beijing-bound flight returns to Newark airport after turbulence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A United Airlines airplane painted in its new corporate logo sits at a gate at Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

(Reuters) - A United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Beijing, returned to the airport from which it had taken off on Thursday after encountering turbulence that led to five flight attendants being injured, an airport spokesman said.

No passengers on the flight, United flight 89, were injured and the injuries to the flight crew were not life threatening, said Joe Pentangelo, a spokesman for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which operates Newark International Airport.

The aircraft, a Boeing 777-200 operated by a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc, had lifted off at 1:03 p.m. EST (1803 GMT), the airport reported.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.