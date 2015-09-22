U.S. trade chief says needs more from China on investment treaty

U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman speaks to reporters after a meeting with Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari in Tokyo April 19, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Tuesday that China needs to narrow its list of proposed exceptions to a proposed bilateral investment treaty, a key part of the U.S.-China economic relationship.

“China’s revised negative list is better than its initial one, and certainly represents serious efforts by senior Chinese leaders, but still we are a substantial distance from the kind of high-standard agreement necessary to achieve our mutual objectives,” Froman said at an event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington.

His remarks cast doubt on the prospects for a major breakthrough in investment treaty discussions during a visit to America this week by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Froman said China’s ability to accelerate its transition from investment-led to consumer-led growth would make the difference between muddling through a slowdown and charting a course for a long-term sustainable growth.

“What is certain is that China’s current model is not sustainable, the model that helped China succeed in the last few decades cannot deliver the kind of success that China needs during the next few decades,” he said.

Without specifically mentioning the China-led regional trade deal that is seen as a rival to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, Froman said the TPP would be a well-rounded trade deal seeking a balance between goals like increased trade flows and standards on labor rights and intellectual property protections.

Officials from the 12 nations negotiating the TPP are planning another ministerial meeting, aimed at closing the deal, next week, but Froman declined to confirm those plans.